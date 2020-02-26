Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,788 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 368,667 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 53,229 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,815 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE:EXC opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.