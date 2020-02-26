Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the January 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of Exfo stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 28,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.09 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.23. Exfo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

