Expanse (EXP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,439.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. Expanse has a market capitalization of $743,732.00 and approximately $10,439.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Expanse has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

