Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,451.67 ($32.25).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Experian to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Experian from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 13th.

LON:EXPN traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,768 ($36.41). 954,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,703.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,547.39. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,937 ($25.48) and a one year high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49). The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion and a PE ratio of 34.69.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

