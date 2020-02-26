Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.226 billion to $1.246 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Extended Stay America also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.78-0.90 EPS.

STAY traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $19.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. Nomura cut Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Extended Stay America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

