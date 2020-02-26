Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Share Price

Press coverage about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a coverage optimism score of -4.32 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted EASYJET PLC/S’s score:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

ESYJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

