Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,525 shares of company stock worth $14,978,982 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $197.20. 16,455,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,625,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

