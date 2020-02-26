Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $19,610.49 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $19,610.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $493,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.20. 16,519,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,625,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average of $197.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

