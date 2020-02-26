FansTime (FTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $647,229.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $647,229.00 and $205,587.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, HADAX and CoinMex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $220.89 or 0.02517671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00210747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00040838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00123709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Gate.io, HADAX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

