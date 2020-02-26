Fat Prophets GBL Limited (ASX:FPC) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Fat Prophets GBL Limited (ASX:FPC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Fat Prophets GBL Company Profile

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.

