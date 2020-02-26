Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and QBTC. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $4,893.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 269,082,360 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.