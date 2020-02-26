Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter.

AGM traded up $6.72 on Wednesday, hitting $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,639. The company has a market cap of $742.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 832,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,749,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $525,090 over the last three months. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.