Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Tops $21.63 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Dcoin, Bitrabbit and MXC. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00480960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.60 or 0.06333526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00059194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011325 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,745,945 tokens. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinsuper, IDEX, MXC, Binance, Coinall, BitMax, Korbit, KuCoin, Bittrex, BitAsset, Hotbit, WazirX, HitBTC, BiKi, Bitrabbit and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

