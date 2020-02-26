FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FGEN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,608.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,721,971. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.