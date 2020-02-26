FIL Ltd Buys 23,108 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.17% of New Relic worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in New Relic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,110. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

