FIL Ltd Buys Shares of 95,680 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.25% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $200,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

