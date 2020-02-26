FIL Ltd Grows Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 234,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 97,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

