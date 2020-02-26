FIL Ltd Has $5.26 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE AXTA opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.