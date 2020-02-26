FIL Ltd Purchases 17,356 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth $238,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth $341,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth $787,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

