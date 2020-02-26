FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Robert Half International by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,999,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

NYSE:RHI opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

