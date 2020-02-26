FIL Ltd Sells 97,733 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $131.63 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

