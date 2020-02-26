Financial Analysis: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) versus MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 13.08% 6.20% 0.56% MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.57%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Citizens.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and MetroCity Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $45.11 million 2.61 $5.90 million N/A N/A MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 3.04 $44.72 million $1.81 8.09

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Summary

Citizens beats MetroCity Bankshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

