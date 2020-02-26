Financial Analysis: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) versus Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) and Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

GreenTree Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Destinations pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Wyndham Destinations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $137.45 million 8.61 $57.32 million $0.61 19.10 Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 0.96 $672.00 million $4.69 8.86

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenTree Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Wyndham Destinations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wyndham Destinations 0 2 5 0 2.71

GreenTree Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.07, suggesting a potential upside of 37.91%. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus price target of $60.29, suggesting a potential upside of 45.13%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Wyndham Destinations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 40.10% 24.28% 13.57% Wyndham Destinations 11.22% -87.60% 6.77%

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

