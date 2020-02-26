Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FINGF remained flat at $$16.40 on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

