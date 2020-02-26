FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in FireEye by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. FireEye has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

