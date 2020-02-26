First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. First Analysis lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.88.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $196.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

