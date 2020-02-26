First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:VLY opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

