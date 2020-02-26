First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 345.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,682,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 179,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

XOP opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.