First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,816 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

