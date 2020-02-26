First Analysis Weighs in on Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – First Analysis issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis analyst expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. First Analysis also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at about $21,507,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,982,680.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $474,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,199 shares in the company, valued at $105,193,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

