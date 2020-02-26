First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $162.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

