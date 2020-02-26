First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 26,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.28. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

