First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 20,252 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 200.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WASH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WASH. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WASH opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.66. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.