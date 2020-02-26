First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 9,140 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 59.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 174,652 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFSC. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

