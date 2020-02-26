First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Seacor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seacor by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Seacor by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at $3,356,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Seacor by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Seacor by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

