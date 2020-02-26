First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

