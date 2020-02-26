First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HCCI shares. ValuEngine lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $654.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.