First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,154 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 586,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 742,793 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 650,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 434,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 630,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 422,690 shares during the last quarter.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In related news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,848 shares of company stock worth $2,723,788. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

