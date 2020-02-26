First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.11. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.