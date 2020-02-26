First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.59 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 89,180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $102.03 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

