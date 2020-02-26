First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 196.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,054 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Yelp worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Yelp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 32.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YELP opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YELP. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.