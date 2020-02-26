First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.73 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,153,000 after buying an additional 221,543 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $3,860,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $3,569,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $2,344,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

SSD opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

