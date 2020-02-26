First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKR opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

