First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.58. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on LFC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

