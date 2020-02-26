First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.66 Million in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Stoneridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 950,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 621,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 467,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $770.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.