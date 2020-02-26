First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 159,110 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.99.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

