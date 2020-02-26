First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Edward Jones raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NYSE KTB opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

