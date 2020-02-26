First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 63,572 Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Epizyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $73,909.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock valued at $297,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Epizyme Inc has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.35% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.