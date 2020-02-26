First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of AZZ worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZZ. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. AZZ Inc has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

