First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,948 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

